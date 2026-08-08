Over 400 firearms collected at Baltimore gun buyback event

The Archdiocese of Baltimore collected 431 firearms during its fourth annual gun buyback and peace-building fair at the Westside Shopping Center in Southwest Baltimore on Saturday.

In total, 108 revolvers, 124 semi- and fully-automatic weapons, and 199 rifles and shotguns were returned to police, some of which were stolen.

Those who surrendered their weapons received between $100 and $300.

Since the inception of the Archdiocese's buyback events in 2023, nearly 1,500 firearms have been collected by the Baltimore Police Department, in an effort to create a culture of peace and nonviolence.

In 2025, 410 firearms were bought back.

"Removing weapons from homes can save lives in fragile and volatile situations," rev. Michael Murphy, pastor of Our Lady of Victory Parish and St. Joseph's Monastery, said. "It can also save the lives of those who might otherwise use a weapon to harm themselves and prevent firearms from being stolen and used in criminal acts."

The archdiocese says excess funding that was raised from Catholic parishes and individual donors will be used to support the families of homicide victims and violence survivors.

"Our work goes beyond removing unwanted or unnecessary weapons—it is about helping one another see the value of every human life and the dignity of each person. We do this by building real relationships within our community," Rev. Murphy, who is also the founding member of Health by Southwest, said.

The event was orchestrated with members of Health by Southwest, including Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital, Catholic Charities, Our Lady of Victory Parish with the historic Saint Joseph's Monastery, My Brother's Keeper and Mount Saint Joseph High School.

Baltimore recorded its fewest homicides ever through the first six months of 2026.