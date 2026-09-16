Guilford Park High School temporarily placed on "HOLD" after student tries to ignite object

A Howard County high school was placed on "HOLD" status Wednesday after a student tried to set something on fire in a courtyard outside the cafeteria, school officials say.

Guilford Park High School Principal Josh Wasilewski said Howard County police and fire personnel responded and determined the device was not an explosive and did not pose any further danger. He described it as a small object and said it was quickly extinguished.

School officials first announced the HOLD status around 1:25 p.m.

"All students are safe and normal classroom operations are occurring. The HOLD status allows us to keep the area clear so emergency personnel can come to investigate the incident," Wasilewski said in a message to families.

In a follow-up message, the principal said fellow students witnessed the incident, which took place during a lunch period.

"I commend our GPHS students and staff for the way everyone responded during the HOLD, and especially those who witnessed the incident. The situation was resolved quickly, with minimal disruption to the academic day," Wasilewski said in the update.

He urged families to speak with their children about the "importance of maintaining a safe school environment and ensuring that items that could pose a risk to the safety of our school community remain at home."

He also encouraged anyone who may be upset by what they saw or heard to visit a student support staff member.

"Thank you for your continued partnership in maintaining a safe and supportive school environment for all of our students and educators," the principal added.

Guilford Park High School is located in Jessup and serves approximately 1,650 students.