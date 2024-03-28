A guide to Oriole Park at Camden Yards, home of the Baltimore Orioles

BALTIMORE -- Headed to a Baltimore Orioles game this year? Here's what you need to know about Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Camden Yards is home to the three-time World Series champion Baltimore Orioles. The stadium opened 30 years ago in 1992 at an estimated cost of $110 million. Camden Yards has a capacity of 45,971 with the installation of club level and upper deck seating.

Oriole Park at Camden Yards sits adjacent to M&T Bank Stadium, home to the two-time Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens.

Orioles fans can enjoy the latest in technology, including high-definition video screens, along with some new amenities when they visit the ballpark.

It's been an eventful offseason for the team with the death of longtime owner Peter Angelos, the sale of the team to David Rubenstein and the approval of a long-term lease extension. Now, it's time to focus on the diamond.

The Orioles finished spring training with a 23-6 record. Now they're back in Baltimore under new ownership to defend their hard-won American League East title.

In 2022, the field underwent its first major change in decades with an extension of the left-field wall.

Opening Day:

Opening Day at Oriole Park is Thursday, March 27, against the Los Angeles Angels.

The first pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

How To Get To Oriole Park at Camden Yards

PARKING: General parking on a day-of-game basis is available at Oriole Park in Lots F, G, and H.

Limited parking may also be offered in Lot B and C on a first-come, first-served basis. Cash and credit card payments are accepted at all Orioles parking lots. Off-site, over 30,000 spaces are located in garages and open lots throughout the downtown/Inner Harbor area within a short walk of Camden Yards.

The Orioles season opened days after the deadly collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, a major artery in and out of Baltimore. Here's how to get around without the use of the Key Bridge.

The team will hold a moment of silence in remembrance of the six victims of the collapse on Opening Day.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

Light Rail: The light rail is available for fans to take into Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The light rail is 29.5 miles and has 33 total stops. It runs from Hunt Valley in Baltimore County to downtown Baltimore. Interactive maps to plan your trip on the light rail are available on the MTA's website.

Metro Subway: The Metro Subway has 14 stations and runs 15.5 total miles through downtown Baltimore, from Johns Hopkins Hospital, all the way to Owings Mills.

MTA BUS: On Sunday there is a multitude of local buses that stop near Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

STADIUM BAG POLICY: A clear bag policy will be in effect for the 2024 baseball season at Camden Yards. Each visitor is allowed one approved bag. Here's what counts:

Clear plastic bag no larger than 12" x 6" x 12".

1-gallon plastic freezer bag

Fanny pack or clutch purse no larger than 5" x 7"

Bags for Medical equipment or devices

Diaper bag

FOOD & BEVERAGE:

Food items and non-alcoholic beverages are allowed into the ballpark, though certain rules do apply. Here's the team's policy:

Guests may bring in food and non-alcoholic beverages, all of which must be contained in a single approved bag, per Oriole Park Bag Policy

Food items should resemble individual portions and not bulk quantities.

Guests may bring in a factory-sealed, plastic, non-alcoholic beverage, no larger than 20 oz. Cans and glass bottles are prohibited.

Frozen water bottles are prohibited for safety purposes.

ADMISSION POLICY:

Gates open an hour before the game begins, but fans can only enter and exit through Gates, A, H and Homeplate Plaza, according to the team's website. Other gates will be open on a case-by-case basis, and gate times are subject to change.

Fans are encouraged to have their tickets displayed on their mobile phones with the MLB Ballpark app to ensure a streamlined and contactless entry into the stadium.

