Baltimore sports figures, teams show support in wake of Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE - Baltimore sports figures and teams are putting their support behind the city following the devastating collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Early Tuesday, a cargo ship that had lost power crashed into and destroyed the bridge that had been a Baltimore landmark for 47 years.

Eight contracted construction workers were repairing the road when the vessel struck the bridge. Two of the workers were rescued, but six others are presumed to be dead.

U.S. Coast Guard called off the rescue mission Tuesday evening and said a recovery operation with divers would continue early Wednesday.

The Key Bridge is a vital part of transportation in Baltimore. The Port of Baltimore is also closed for vessels until further notice.

"My heart and prayers go out to those involved in this tragedy…. Prayers for Baltimore," Ravens Hall of Fame Linebacker Ray Lewis said.

My heart and prayers go out to those involved in this tragedy….



Prayers for Baltimore 🙏🏾 💜#RL52 — Ray Lewis (@raylewis) March 26, 2024

The Key Bridge was opened in 1977 and has been an iconic image along Baltimore's skyline.

When the bridge collapsed, it sent shockwaves, not just across Baltimore, but across the world.

"For the people and their families that was apart of the collapsing Bridge in Baltimore my heart, thoughts and prayers are with you all," Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said.

For the people and their families that was apart of the collapsing Bridge in Baltimore my heart, thoughts and prayers are with you all…🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 26, 2024

The Baltimore Orioles halted their free public practice out of respect for the tragedy.

"We will get through this together, Baltimore," the Orioles said.

We will get through this together, Baltimore 🧡 pic.twitter.com/IzeTXfehgh — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 26, 2024

The Baltimore Ravens also offered their concerns.

"We know that the Baltimore community will stand together in the aftermath of this tragic event," the Ravens said.

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/8O2y6wM4sF — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 26, 2024

"Praying for those affected by the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse," Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton said.

"My Heart Goes Out To Everyone Impacted #Baltimore," added Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers.

"Heartbreaking seeing what happened to so many innocent people in baltimore last night. Praying for everyone affected by this tragedy," said Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley.

Heartbreaking seeing what happened to so many innocent people in baltimore last night. Praying for everyone affected by this tragedy. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Ronnie Stanley (@megatronnie) March 26, 2024

Members of the Orioles family shared their condolences.

"Woke up this morning to tragic news about The FSK bridge collapse," Orioles Hall of Fame Pitcher Jim Palmer said. "My thoughts and prayers to all Baltimoreans, and especially those families directly impacted by this horrific event."

"Heartbroken, devastated, lost for words after the Key Bridge collapse," added Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown. "It's simply incomprehensible. Thinking of all the workers, first responders and families impacted by this tragedy."