BALTIMORE-- The Angelos family has announced former Orioles owner Peter Angelos has died at 94.

According to a statement given by the family, Angelos had been sick for many years. The family expressed their gratitude to the caregivers that brought him comfort in his final years.

Peter Angelo’s’ public persona is well known for his missteps & criticisms of him as Orioles owner. His full story must also include the generous financial aid he privately provided to many employees, individuals, groups & charities. May he rest in God’s peace @wjz @WJZ13sports — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) March 23, 2024

At this time, the Angelos family has asked for privacy. We will continue to add more to this story as more information is released.