Guardian Baltimore helps young men through mental health with jiu-jitsu

Guardian Baltimore helps young men through mental health with jiu-jitsu

Guardian Baltimore helps young men through mental health with jiu-jitsu

BALTIMORE - WJZ and CBS News Baltimore are partnering with "I Am Mentality," a mentoring group that works with young men and focuses on their mental health.

As part of our commitment to your communities, we will bring you this new digital segment, streaming here on CBS News Baltimore each week.

Guardian Baltimore is using jiu-jitsu, a Brazilian martial art, to help young men from a physical and mental standpoint.

"I think Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is an opportunity for young people to harness a skill that they wouldn't necessarily," said Darren Rogers, Executive Director of I Am MENtality. "There's not a lot of Guardian Baltimores, there's not a lot of places where individuals are learning Brazilian Jiu Jitsu."

"I've never used my hands, it helps with stress," student Kam'ron said. "I stress myself out."

For more on Guardian Baltimore, visit this website.

How you can be involved in I am MENtality, visit this website.