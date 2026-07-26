Group rallies in support of 74-year-old violently attacked outside Baltimore 7-Eleven

A community came together on Sunday in support of a 74-year-old man who was brutally attacked by a group of young males outside of a 7-Eleven in Northwest Baltimore on July 7.

A video obtained by CBS News Baltimore shows six people shoving the man and throwing things at him before they knocked him to the ground. One of the suspects had a sword, and another was armed with a rifle.

There have been no arrests in the case.

Community calls for accountability for 7-Eleven attackers

Dozens of people walked from Mondawmin Mall to the 7-Eleven on Liberty Heights Avenue on Sunday, calling for accountability for the people responsible for attacking the 74-year-old man and leaving him with several cracked ribs and broken teeth.

People at the rally said they want to see better actions from young people in the area.

A community came together on Sunday in support of a 74-year-old man who was brutally attacked by a group of young males outside of a 7-Eleven in Northwest Baltimore on July 7. CBS News Baltimore

A fundraiser has been started to cover the victim's medical expenses, as well as to offer a reward for information that leads to arrests.

"That's why we stand here and say turn yourself in to us," said Queen Mother Victory Swift, who was an organizer of the march.

Video shows attack of man outside 7-Eleven

Surveillance video shows the 74-year-old standing outside the 7-Eleven shortly before 3:30 a.m. on July 7, when two suspects approached him while appearing to display a gun.

Four others then joined the attack. The video shows them shoving the man and throwing things at him before they knock him to the ground.

The video shows the suspects hitting the man in the head with the gun and kicking him while he's down. One of the suspects appeared to be wielding a sword.

Baltimore Police

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren obtained multiple security camera videos that showed the suspects hitting the man with the rifle and several crates.

One suspect repeatedly pointed a gun at the man's face. The man continued to get up and confronted one of the armed attackers.

The attack continued for approximately 10 minutes before the man got into his vehicle and drove away.

"He's tough for real. He's a G, basically. He could've run," Tat Burch, a regular customer who lives in the area, told CBS News Baltimore.

Baltimore Police are searching for a group of suspects seen on video attacking a 74-year-old man outside a 7-Eleven. Baltimore City Police Department

Employees told CBS News Baltimore that the store was closed at the time of the attack, but the victim may have believed it was open. The convenience store was once open 24 hours per day.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the Citywide Robbery detectives at 410-366-6311 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.