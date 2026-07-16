Video shows 74-year-old attacked outside Baltimore 7-Eleven

Baltimore Police are searching for a group of suspects seen on video attacking a 74-year-old man outside a 7-Eleven.

Investigators described the suspects as six young males, and said one displayed an assault-style rifle and a sword during the attack.

Police said it happened around 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7 in front of the store on Liberty Heights Avenue, not far from Mondawmin Mall. An employee told WJZ the store was closed at the time.

Surveillance video shows the man standing outside the entrance when two suspects run up to him displaying what appears to be a gun.

Four others eventually join the group, and they can be seen shoving the man and throwing things at him before they knock him to the ground and continue to attack. They can then be seen hitting and kicking him as he tries to stand up.

Police said the 74-year-old victim was treated for minor injuries after the assault.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Citywide Robbery detectives at 410-366-6311 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.