Rabid groundhog and racoon found in Harford County, raising total cases to 27

The Harford County Health Department (HCHD) confirmed on Tuesday that two more animals -- a groundhog and a racoon -- had tested positive for rabies.

This comes after another groundhog tested positive on Monday.

According to the HCHD, officials received confirmation from the Maryland Department of Health after the animals were submitted by Harford County.

The groundhog was found near the 400 block of Manor Road in Aberdeen, Maryland, and the racoon was found in the 1700 block of Glenville Road in Havre de Grace, Maryland, according to the HCHD's statement.

Although both animals were found in different locations, they may have exposed residents and pets in the surrounding areas. If residents or their pets have had contact with these animals in these areas, they are urged to call the HCHD at 410-877-2300.

Health officials would like to remind residents of Harford County of ways to protect themselves and their pets. The HCHD recommends always keeping pets leashed when on walks and in the backyard. In addition, all pets -- including cats, dogs and ferrets -- should remain up-to-date on their rabies shots.

Residents should cover trash cans and never leave pet food outside and people should avoid feeding, petting or interacting with wildlife in any way. Individuals should notify Harford County Animal Control at 410-638-3505 if they witness a stray animal showing signs of rabies infection, such ad excessive affection, aggression, lethargy or disorientation.