Groundhog is 25th animal in Harford County this year to test positive for rabies

The Harford County Health Department (HCHD) is warning the public about yet another animal that tested positive for rabies.

Officials were notified by the Maryland Department of Health on Monday that a groundhog had tested positive for rabies, said a news release from the HCHD.

The groundhog was found near the 1400 block of Bowles Terrace in Forest Hill, Maryland, but may have exposed people or pets in the surrounding area. Witnessing a groundhog is not a cause for concern. But if people or pets might have come in contact with the animal, they are requested to contact county officials at 410-877-2300.

A rabid bat was recently found inside a Harford County elementary school. The bat -- which was found flying around St. Margaret's Elementary School -- was captured and submitted to the state lab on Sept. 1. The animal tested positive for rabies the following day.

The bat is one of more than 25 animals in Harford County that have tested positive for rabies this year, according to the HCHD.

Harford County resident Anderson Lewis said, "I have my grandkids who play outside, and there's a lot of foxes and wildlife, so I'm concerned."

There are ways for residents to protect themselves and their pets. The HCHD recommends always keeping pets leashed when on walks and in the backyard. In addition, all pets -- including cats, dogs and ferrets -- should remain up-to-date on their rabies shots.

Residents should cover trash cans and never leave pet food outside and people should avoid feeding, petting or interacting with wildlife in any way. Individuals should notify Harford County Animal Control at 410-638-3505 if they witness a stray animal showing signs of rabies infection, such ad excessive affection, aggression, lethargy or disorientation.

The HCHD continues to distribute oral rabies vaccines in order to control the spread of rabies among wildlife.