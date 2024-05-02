Greektown neighbor's heroic rescue saves child from house fire

BALTIMORE -- A neighbor's heroic actions may have saved a child's life after a house fire startled a Greektown neighborhood Wednesday.

Residents continue to recover from the shock after fire that sent two young children, presumed to be brothers, to the hospital.

Video shared with WJZ shows firefighters arriving Wednesday morning as worried neighbors look on, worried, knowing two young children live in the home.

"You could see a lot of smoke. It was mainly coming through the main section right there, where the front door is," Billy Moos, a Greektown resident, said.

Fire officials said they found one child unresponsive in the home, and that a second child was rescued by a person who ran inside to save him.

Desreene Whitted says her husband was working from home when he heard screaming coming from their neighbor's house.

She says he went outside and saw the smoke, broke a window, and went into the burning home to save one of the children who was trapped inside.

"Sometimes things happen for a reason. For him to stay home yesterday because we both work, and we leave out early in the morning. He just heard the screaming and everything, and he just went into action, to do what he got to do," Whitted said.

"That's just the selfless acts that this community needs. When people are willing to risk their lives for other people, that's the care that this community sort of brings into each other," Moos said.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Fire officials do not yet have an update on the children's condition, but said they were both listed in serious condition when taken to an area hospital.