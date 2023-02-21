Grandmother, man staying in hotel die in separate fires in Carroll County

BALTIMORE - Two people died in separate fires in Carroll County on Monday.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire at the Boston Inn, on Baltimore Boulevard, after guests saw smoke coming from one of the rooms.

When firefighters showed up, they found a nearly self-extinguished fire and a 48-year-old male victim inside. The man died at the scene.

Investigators believed the fire happened hours earlier before the other guests called 911.

Around 2:20 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire at a two-story townhouse with possible entrapment.

Firefighters said a mother and her 3-year-old daughter had escaped.

However, the grandmother was trapped upstairs.

Firefighters entered the home and found the 68-year-old victim.

She was taken to the hospital where she died.

Investigators said the fire started on the second floor.

Investigators said the fires are unrelated.

"You only have minutes from the sound of the first smoke alarm to escape a fire," said State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci. "Please, make sure you check your smoke alarms today. The sooner you hear an alarm, the sooner you can get out, and the better chance you and your family have to escape. It can be a matter of life or death for you and your loved ones."