Beyoncé surpasses the record for most Grammy wins of all time after Best Dance/Electronic album win

By Gina Martinez

CBS News

Beyoncé is officially the most decorated artist in history after receiving her 32nd Grammy ever for best dance/electronic album at the 65th annual Grammy Awards

With her fourth Grammy so far of the night, the singer surpassed the record set by the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti for the most Grammy wins of all time. 

Beyoncé, who has already won the most Grammys of any female artist, received nominations for major categories like record of the year, song of the year and album of the year, the latter of which she has never won.

