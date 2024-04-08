Here's some of the legislation approved in the Maryland General Assembly

Maryland lawmakers working to pass several bills in final hours of legislative session

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland General Assembly is wrapping up its 90-day legislative session on Monday. Here's a look at some of the legislation they have passed so far:

BUDGET

Maryland lawmakers mostly kept Gov. Wes Moore's $63 billion budget proposal for the next fiscal year intact. They decided to add on some tax and fee increases to raise money for transportation, including a new fee of 75 cents on ride-hailing services and an increase in vehicle registration fees. The new revenues for transportation add up to about $252 million in the next fiscal year, gradually increasing to $336 million in fiscal year 2029. Tobacco tax increases will help generate about $91 million for K-12 education, though that is projected to decline in future years with less tobacco use.

COURT PERSONNEL PROTECTION

Maryland judges would be able to shield their personal information online to prevent hostile people from tracking them down, a measure approved in response to the fatal shooting of a judge in his driveway last year.

JUVENILE JUSTICE

Lawmakers approved a package of juvenile justice reforms aimed at improving accountability and rehabilitation in response to complaints about increasing crimes like auto theft and handgun violations in parts of the state.

DATA CENTERS

Lawmakers passed the governor's bill to make data center development easier by reducing environmental procedures required by state regulators for backup generators needed for the centers, which house information technology infrastructure.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Lawmakers approved a measure that aims to prepare Maryland for the rising use of artificial intelligence. It requires the Maryland Department of Information Technology to develop AI policies, mandate AI inventories and codify the governor's executive order on AI, designed to ensure that AI technology is used responsibly.

ONLINE PRIVACY

Lawmakers voted for a measure that limits companies' data collection to give consumers data privacy and security protections. Another measure, called the Maryland Kids Code, puts safeguards in place to restrict data that technology companies can gather on children.

GENDER-AFFIRMING TREATMENT

Gender-affirming treatment in Maryland would be protected from criminal and civil actions brought by other states.

FREEDOM TO READ

Public libraries, including public school libraries, would not be able to remove reading materials because of partisan, ideological or religious disapproval.

IMMIGRANTS' HEALTH INSURANCE

Maryland would apply for a federal waiver to enable people to buy health insurance through the state's health care exchange, regardless of their immigration status.

GUN CENTER

Lawmakers approved the governor's proposal to create a new center to foster a statewide partnership with federal and local agencies to reduce gun violence.

988 CRISIS

The state would create a permanent funding source for the state's 988 mental health crisis helpline by adding a fee of 25 cents to cell phone bills.

PROTECTING ELECTION WORKERS

The General Assembly passed the governor's proposal to enable authorities to prosecute people who threaten to harm election officials or their immediate family members, as threats are on the rise across the country.