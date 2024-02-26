Pava LaPere's mother to return to Maryland Senate to support bills in murdered daughter's name

Pava LaPere's mother to return to Maryland senate to support bills in daughter's name

BALTIMORE -- The mother of murdered tech CEO Pava LaPere will be back in Annapolis on Tuesday pushing Maryland Senators to pass two bills in her daughter's name.

LaPere was killed last September in her Mount Vernon apartment building. The 26-year-old was a rising tech CEO in Baltimore. She founded EcoMap Technologies.

Jason Billingsley, the man charged in the murder, had previously been convicted of sexual assault.

In October 2022, he was released from prison early due to good behavior credits.

The Pava Marie LaPere Act would do away with the good behavior credits for people convicted of first-degree rape and most violent sex crimes.

Caroline LaPere, Pava's mother, will also be testifying at another Senate committee on the "Pava LaPere Legacy of Innovation Act," which focuses on providing start-up grants to student entrepreneurs.