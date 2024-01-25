Governor Moore proposes hefty fine increase for speeding in work zones

BALTIMORE -- Maryland drivers who speed through work zones might soon face significantly steeper fines.

Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller are spearheading the Maryland Road Worker Protection Act of 2024, a legislative effort aiming to enhance the safety of road workers and drivers in construction zones.

Under the proposed act, fines for speeding in work zones would see a dramatic increase, jumping from the current $40 to a substantial $290.

The act would also allow speed cameras to operate autonomously, instead of requiring an operator to be present. If passed, drivers would be able to receive citations immediately, without the 30-day warning period that is currently required for new automated speed enforcement systems.