Governor Moore announces $100 million in grant funding to improve outdoor recreational spaces

BALTIMORE -- Over $100 million in local grant funding has been made available to improve public access to outdoor recreation spaces throughout Maryland, Governor Wes Moore announced Monday.

"Maryland's leadership in land preservation ensures that programming is consistent with local needs," Governor Wes Moore said.

The funding comes from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and will be allocated through Program Open Space and Community Parks & Playgrounds. The state program provides $89.2 million in grant funds to Maryland's counties and Baltimore City for the development of public recreational spaces. An additional $10 million is provided as a direct grant to Baltimore City.

Another $2.5 million is available statewide for 20 projects that will rehabilitate, expand, or improve existing parks; create new parks; or purchase and install playground equipment.

All jurisdictions may now complete and submit individual project applications to the Board of Public Works for final approval.