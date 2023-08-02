Gov. Wes Moore, Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller visit Maryland National Night Out events

BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, First Lady Dawn Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller made stops Tuesday at National Night Out events.

Annual National Night Out events are community outreach efforts to promote police-community relationships, neighborhood camaraderie and support for anti-crime efforts across Maryland, and throughout the country.

Lt. Gov. Miller attended the "No Boundaries Coalition National Night Out" event in Baltimore City, joined by Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, No Boundaries Executive Director Ashiah Parker and Civic Culture Director Mark Johnson

Since 2008, the No Boundaries Coalition has brought central West Baltimore together to address racial and economic segregation by breaking down barriers and fostering community.

"Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own home and in their community," said Lt. Gov. Miller. "This administration will continue to work in partnership with community leaders and law enforcement to give every Marylander the peace of mind that only comes from knowing you are safe."

Gov. Moore and the First Lady attended the National Night Out event at Beckett Field in New Carrollton, alongside Comptroller Brooke Lierman; Attorney General Anthony Brown; U.S. Attorney Erek Barron; and Maryland Department of State Police Superintendent Col. Roland Butler, Jr.

"Public safety is my number one priority as governor and when we talk about public safety, everyone shares responsibility in making things better," Gov. Moore said. "To all of our friends and neighbors in law enforcement, to the guardians, the parents, the village elders, and the community leaders—I want to partner with all of you to make our state safer. Together, we are going to build a safer Maryland for all."

National Night Out recognizes the importance of neighborhood watch groups; heightens crime and drug prevention awareness; strengthens neighborhood spirit; and builds police-community partnerships.