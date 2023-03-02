Gov. Moore: Home Chef to bring hundreds of new jobs to Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Gov. Wes Moore announced on Wednesday that Home Chef will establish a new manufacturing and distribution center in Baltimore.

The online and in-store meal solutions company will create more than 500 new full-time jobs in Maryland by 2024, according to Maryland Department of Commerce staff.

The Maryland Department of Commerce and Baltimore Development Corporation have been assisting Home Chef with project costs, location services, and forging a 10-year lease agreement for 150,000 square feet of space near Wagners Point, state staff said.

The company is set to begin operating out of 1701 East Patapsco Avenue, according to Maryland Department of Commerce staff.

Home Chef was created in 2013 and employs more than 2,500 workers, state staff said.

The company has facilities in California, Georgia, and Illinois, according to Maryland Department of Commerce staff.

"Home Chef's entrance into Maryland will help diversify the state's business community, expand local job opportunities, and reflect new investment in Maryland's economic competitiveness," Moore said. "We are working diligently with our partners across the state and in local communities to create work, wages, and wealth for all Marylanders and believe deeply in the potential and opportunities that lie ahead for Baltimore City."