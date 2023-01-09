Gov. Hogan to deliver farewell address as he prepares to hand role to governor-elect Wes Moore

BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has a little more than a week until he hands over the duties to Wes Moore.

The 66-year-old two-term governor will deliver his farewell address to Marylanders at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Hogan stands in a club of only two Republicans who've won re-election in Maryland's history.

"We have come a long way together over the last eight years changing Maryland for the better," Governor Hogan said. "I look forward to having one final opportunity to express to Marylanders how grateful I am for the privilege to serve as governor, and share some thoughts about the direction of our state and our country."

In the past year, Hogan has visited every region in Maryland to highlight his administration's initiative.

You can watch the address live on MPT.org, as well as on the governor's Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube pages.

Hogan has not openly said what his political future holds, but there has been speculation on a run at the White House after raising money and launching a political action committee.

He told supporters that he will make a decision after he leaves office.

Hogan, considered to be a "moderate" Republican, has openly been at odds with former President Donald Trump, who announced he is preparing to run for presidential office in 2024.

He has also been critical of Baltimore City leadership for the way they have handled violent crime. Baltimore has had more than 300 murders in eight-straight years.

"I think we did every single thing we could to help with the problem for eight years," Hogan told WJZ's Ava-joye Burnett. "We put $1.5 billion of state money into Baltimore City on just public safety. And, you know, I sat down with four different mayors and five police commissioners. We gave them almost every single thing that they asked for. We provided tremendous support to all five state police agencies. We pulled together federal law enforcement with local law enforcement, but you can't replace leadership in the city. You know, I wasn't the mayor of the City and I wasn't the police commissioner."

Hogan also guided Maryland through the most challenging times of COVID-19.

Through that, he was able to gain the support of both Republicans and Democrats.

"Well, I'm proud that we were able to finish the job, and that people still think I did a pretty good job as governor," Hogan told WJZ. "So, the whole eight years, a single day good or bad, I'm really honored to have the opportunity to have the job."

Wes Moore will be sworn into the governor's office, as the first Black Maryland governor, on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Hogan has welcomed Moore into the office, met with him on several occasions, and made sure of a peaceful transition.

"I really enjoyed spending time with Wes Moore," Hogan said. "I wish them well and I told them, we're going to try to provide all the help we could possibly give them in the transition and afterward."