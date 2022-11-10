Gov. Hogan announces aggressive surge operation to assist Baltimore with crime

BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced an aggressive surge operation in an effort to combat crime in and around Baltimore City.

The wave of aggressive crime-fighting actions collaborates state, federal and local assistance to make arrests in Baltimore.

Hogan announced the crime concerns Thursday at Maryland State Police (MSP) Barrack P in Glen Burnie, where he was joined by U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek Barron, Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow "Jerry" Jones, Secretary Robert Green of the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS), along with participating state and local law enforcement agencies.

Gov. Hogan described two new initiatives.

First is the "Baltimore City Feeder Task Force," which utilizes Maryland State Troopers officers from the Maryland Transportation Authority, Baltimore County Police Department and the Anne Arundel County Police Department, to use "real-time intelligence from the Maryland Coordinator and Analysis Center to enhance overnight patrol efforts to crack down on gang or criminal activity along all the main arteries into and out of Baltimore City," Governor Hogan said.

Officers are patrolling Route 140, Route 26, Baltimore-National Pike and Route 2 in Anne Arundel County.

"Addressing violent crime has been an important focus of our administration, and a critical piece of that has been increasing collaboration and coordination," said Governor Hogan. "I want to thank U.S. Attorney Barron for his partnership, and for his strong commitment to tackling violent crime. By working together, we are going to use every tool at our disposal to make our neighborhoods safer."

Hogan also announced a new "Knock and Talk" initiative developed by the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

The goal of that plan will be focused on Baltimore City neighborhoods that are experiencing increased levels of violence.

Hogan said that In coordination with the U.S. Attorney's Office, enhanced engagement initiative deploys eight teams of parole and probation agents, sworn police officers in designated districts who will be making unannounced home visits.

They will be accompanied by social workers to help provide immediate and direct access to provide immediate and direct access to resources, including mental health services, family counseling and identification needs.

"This initiative, which has already successfully made hundreds of contacts in the community, builds on all of our community engagement and policing efforts," Hogan said.

The governor said that working together, the state is using every tool at its disposal to make Baltimore City neighborhoods safer.

"We are here to announce a series of major actions to expand on federal state efforts to give law enforcement officers the tools that they need to fight violent crime and to hold violent criminals accountable," Hogan said.

Hogan touted his fight against crime as one of his biggest platforms for the past eight years he has held office.

"For eight years, fighting crime has been a major focus of our administration, and a critical piece of that has been increasing collaboration and coordination," Hogan said.

Within the past year, Hogan said he directed Maryland State Police and all five state law enforcement agencies to provide substantial, additional investigative assistance to backup and assist the Baltimore City Police Department.

The state spent $500 million in its "Refund the Police" initiative and they matched Metro Crime Stoppers reward for arrests.

Hogan also mentioned the funding of more than 30 new positions at the U.S. Attorney's Office, including 10 special assistant U.S. Attorneys in Baltimore City, and beefing up Baltimore Police Department's "Warrant Apprehension Program."

"Today, to build on those important efforts, we are launching another wave of aggressive crime-fighting actions," Hogan said.

As of Thursday, Baltimore City Police have investigated 293 murders this year, and 627 non-deadly shootings.

Hogan said he briefed incoming Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates, along with Baltimore City Police officials.