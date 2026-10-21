Gorgeous fall weather across Maryland through the weekend

The combination of a powerful offshore storm to our east and strong high pressure to our west will deliver us more bright, sunny, and, comfortable weather.

Winning weather pattern for classic fall feel across Maryland

A large and powerful nor'easter over 450 miles east of Baltimore will continue churning out over the Atlantic Ocean. Fringe impacts will continue Wednesday, including more beach erosion along Delaware and Maryland ocean beaches along with more minor coastal flooding.

Minor coastal flooding will also impact the Chesapeake Bay and Severn River at Annapolis for the next several high tide cycles.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Anne Arundel county from noon until 6 p.m. Wednesday for minor coastal flooding. Up to 1 foot of water above dry ground is possible during this afternoon's high tide cycle.

For areas away from the water across Maryland, this is a winning weather setup if you enjoy gorgeous fall weather. Expect the marathon of sunshine we've been enjoying to continue through the rest of the workweek.

Morning temperatures through Thursday will be on the chilly side. Low temperatures will bottom out in the lower to middle 40s, but afternoon highs turn more enjoyable. Highs will range from the middle 60s Wednesday to near 70° Thursday. Both days feature a breeze out of the north at 10 to 20 mph.

Friday looks bright, but brisk and cooler. Skies will feature plenty of sunshine with high temperatures only near 60°.

Nicest weather weekend of fall yet coming to Baltimore

This upcoming weekend will be the nicest weather weekend of fall so far in Baltimore and nearby areas. After our frosty mornings, abundant sunshine will warm us up into the lower 60s Saturday and the middle 60s Sunday. Both the Navy game Saturday and the Ravens game Sunday look fantastic with plenty of sunshine along with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Widespread frost is likely outside of the Baltimore Beltway Friday night, Saturday night, and Sunday night. Under crystal clear skies, low temperatures will bottom out in the lower to middle 30s along with light winds. These conditions are nearly ideal for frost formation.

Fall color will continue to increase across Maryland with the current weather condtions being extremely supportive of changing leaves.