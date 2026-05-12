Goldschmidt, Grisham HRs lead NY Yankees past Baltimore Orioles 6-2

Paul Goldschmidt homered on the first pitch of the game, Trent Grisham hit a three-run shot and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-2 Tuesday night to end a four-game losing streak.

Will Warren (5-1) allowed two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings for the Yankees. It was a bounce-back performance by the right-hander, who yielded six runs over four innings to Texas in his previous start.

Goldschmidt's fourth career leadoff homer and second in four days put New York in front for good, and Grisham's drive made it 6-0 in the third. Both home runs came off lefty Trevor Rogers, who lasted only four innings in his return from the injured list following an extended illness.

Pitching for the first time since April 25, Rogers (2-4) gave up six runs and six hits, raising his ERA to 5.77 compared to 1.81 in 2025.

Rogers got himself in trouble in the third when he issued two straight walks that loaded the bases with one out. Cody Bellinger then grounded into a forceout that produced a run, Amed Rosario got an RBI on an infield hit and Grisham capped the uprising with his sixth home run.

That was more than enough offense to assure New York its 10th win in 11 games against Baltimore, dating to last season.

Teams were successful in all four of their ABS challenges to plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt.

New York recalled shortstop Anthony Volpe from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and placed José Caballero on the 10-day injured list with a fractured finger. Volpe is expected to start in Wednesday's series finale.

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Wednesday's game was moved to 1:05 p.m. from 6:35 p.m. due to the threat of inclement weather. Max Fried (4-2, 2.91 ERA) will start for New York, and Kyle Bradish (1-5, 4.83) is the likely starter for Baltimore.