Gold Star family in Annapolis gets mortgage paid in full on Veterans Day

This Veterans Day, the family of U.S. Marine Corps Master Sergeant Shane Nguyen will have the mortgage on their Annapolis home paid in full by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation's Gold Star Family Home Program.

Nguyen's wife, Anneli Nilsson and their two children, will be able to stay in the house they shared with Nguyen before he died in October 2025 from service-related melanoma. He battled the disease for eight years, according to a news release issued by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

"I started crying, and the immense sense of relief was immediate," Nilsson said. "I couldn't believe it was true, and that complete strangers are so generous and willing to help."

Tunnels to Towers was founded after the 9/11 attacks to provide the families of Gold Star servicemen and fallen first responders mortgage-free homes. The foundation also builds smart homes for disabled veterans.

Who was Master Sergeant Shane Nguyen?

Born in Vietnam and raised in Phoenix, Arizona, Nguyen enlisted in the Marine Corps while he was still in high school and started bootcamp after graduation in 1991. Nguyen had multiple combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Nguyen, a highly decorated sniper, received many awards and honors, including the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal and the Combat Action Ribbon. He also received the Presidential Unit Citation, as well as medals for his service in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He was a mentor to younger Marines

Throughout his three decades of service to his country, Nguyen was a mentor to younger Marines and shared his expertise with other servicemen, serving as an instructor for the U.S. Secret Service until he died.

"This Veterans Day we honor his memory and his service, by standing with the family he left behind, and ensuring they will always have a place to call home," Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller said.

Showing up in a big way

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks and the Tunnels to Towers Foundation plans to give away 343 mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and Fallen First Responder families involved in the tragedy. The 343 homes will represent the firefighters who died on 9/11 including FDNY Stepher Siller, the release said.

"Tunnel to Towers support means that we will have more freedom to do what is right for our family now that we are walking this path alone. Less worrying about paying the mortgage with only one income," Anneli said. "It makes us feel seen and that my husband's sacrifice is honored."