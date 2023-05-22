Watch CBS News
Glen Burnie woman killed in Galesville motorcycle crash

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- A motorcyclist from Glen Burnie died in a crash Sunday night in Galesville, Anne Arundel County Police said. 

Officers responded at 9:30 p.m. to the 4500 block of Muddy Creek Road for the crash. The motorcyclist, identified as 34-year-old Jennifer Lynn McDermott, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Investigators believe McDermott crossed the center lines on Muddy Creek Road into the northbound lane while attempting to pass another vehicle when she struck the front of a pickup truck in the northbound lane. She was ejected from the motorcycle, police said. 

The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured. 

The crash remains under investigation, police said.  

