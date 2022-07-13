Watch CBS News
Man wounded in shooting near Glen Burnie restaurant

GLEN BURNIE, Md. -- Detectives are investigating a Tuesday shooting in Glen Burnie that sent a man to the hospital.

About 10:30 a.m., officers were called to a shooting at a restaurant in the 500 block of Greenway Road SE, where they found a man who had been shot, Anne Arundel County Police said.

The unidentified victim was conscious and alert when he was taken to a trauma center for treatment, police said. His condition was not immediately known Wednesday morning.

Police said the shooting suspect, who might have been driving a light-colored sedan, took off before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-222-6135 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.

