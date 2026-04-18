Pedestrians urged to avoid Glen Burnie area following shooting incident

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a contact shooting that took place in Glen Burnie Saturday evening.

Police posted to X shortly after 9:30 p.m., stating that the shooting had occurred at the 7700 block of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they say both parties involved in the incident were still on the scene.

They urge all pedestrians to avoid the area as they complete the investigation, which remains active.

No additional details have been released.