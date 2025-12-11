Beloved Anne Arundel County Santa Wayne gets community support ahead of heart surgery

Santa Wayne, who has brought holiday cheer to children in Anne Arundel County for decades, is getting the love right back as he prepares for heart surgery next month.

For more than 30 years, families in Glen Burnie have counted on Santa Wayne to bring the magic of Christmas to Marley Station Mall. Wayne McCrea has been dressed as the jolly old man at the mall since 1989, asking children what they want for Christmas.

"Legos were just starting to make a big hit," Santa Wayne said.

He's heard thousands of Christmas lists from children who return year after year.

"They're bringing their kids, and now I'm getting the kids of the kids coming in," Santa Wayne said. "I've had a good time doing this."

Santa Wayne sits out this year

Santa Wayne had to put his red suit away this year because of his heart condition.

"This year I felt bad because I felt bad health-wise," Santa Wayne said.

Santa Wayne will undergo heart surgery in January, and community members chipped in for a fundraiser.

"He's very special to the people in this area," said Robert Frost, who organized the fundraiser.

Community steps up for Santa Wayne

Frost, who runs the Marley Station Mall Memories Facebook Group, coordinated with Santa Wayne's niece and set up a fundraiser to help out with the medical expenses.

He also set up drop boxes around the mall, as well as a P.O. Box to collect cards and letters for Santa Wayne.

"He was having some trouble getting around, so I thought it would be nice to do something for him since he's been around, and so many people are fond of him," Frost said.

In one week, the community raised more than $3,500 for Santa Wayne.

"Everybody has been very happy and very supportive of the fundraiser, and it's nice to see everybody rallying around to help him," Frost said.

Santa Wayne says he's blown away by their kindness, and he hopes he will be able to bring the holiday magic back next year.

"You would not believe how much I appreciate that," Santa Wayne said. "It's fantastic when I hear about that, I just well up inside. It's really cool."