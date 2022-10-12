Glen Burnie High School student suffers 'minor injuries' in cutting, police say
BALTIMORE -- A Glen Burnie High School student has minor injuries after they were cut with a pocket knife during a fight Wednesday afternoon, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
The student was cut in the upper body, police said.
Officers responded to the school about 1:15 p.m.
A 17-year-old was arrested and charged by the school resource officer, police said.
