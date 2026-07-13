Nearby businesses are losing "a lot of money" due to unstable Glen Burnie, Maryland building

Businesses in Glen Burnie, Maryland, say the uncertainty is taking a financial toll four days after the nearby Empire Towers office building was evacuated due to structural concerns.

Anne Arundel County authorities have established a 150-foot safety perimeter around the building, forcing some surrounding businesses to close and limiting access to others. Employees say they are worried not only about safety but also about lost income.

Empire Towers' unsafe structure hurts nearby businesses

Workers at BG's Car Wash on Crain Highway told CBS News Baltimore that business has slowed after the perimeter was established around Empire Towers.

"Miserable. No work. No work, no food," employee Melvin Herbert said.

The disruption began Thursday after Anne Arundel County fire officials said a floor inside the 10-story Empire Towers building partially shifted during construction of an underground parking garage.

As of Monday, there was no immediate timetable for reopening the building or the surrounding roads.

The car wash workers said the uncertainty has been difficult.

"Kind of shocked, not knowing what to expect, how long we would be closed, and not knowing what the next day was going to bring," Herbert said.

The car wash reopened on Monday, but employees said the safety perimeter and nearby road closures continue to keep customers away.

Herbert said the business typically serves about 100 vehicles on a normal day but expected fewer than 50 on Monday.

Financial impact on businesses near Empire Towers

BG's Car Wash General Manager Hebert Dubose said the slowdown has had a significant financial impact.

"There's a lot of money being lost in this company, a lot," Dubose said.

Employees also said they have not received updates from officials about how long the disruption could last or whether it is safe to continue operating so close to the building.

"I'm constantly watching over there. If I see one thing, I'm gone," Dubose said.

Herbert said workers want more communication from officials.

"It's kind of confusing because you're making a judgment call and you're not keeping us abreast and letting us know what's safe, what's not safe or what to expect," Herbert said.

In the meantime, Dubose said the business is doing everything it can to support employees, many of whom rely on tips.

"My employees are very valuable to me. They've got to eat too," Dubose said.

A spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Executive's Office told WJZ that more information will be released as it becomes available.