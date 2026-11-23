Baltimore County Police say they seized several weapons from a vehicle after responding to a report of an attempted burglary in Glen Burnie.

The attempted burglary was reported shortly before 9 a.m. Friday at a home in the 1300 block of Oakwood Road. According to police, a 911 caller said that a male suspect was trying to break into the house, while two residents were inside.

Police said the suspect took off in a silver Jeep Compass before officers arrived. Detectives tracked down the vehicle and detained the driver, 27-year-old Allen Weathers, of Glen Burnie.

Weathers was found to be in possession of a 9mm Glock handgun, according to police. Upon further search of the vehicle, officers discovered six additional guns.

Baltimore County Police say they seized several weapons from a vehicle after responding to a report of an attempted burglary in Glen Burnie. Baltimore County Police

Police said they seized the following weapons:

Glock Model 45 9mm semi-auto handgun

Polymer 80 9mm semi-auto handgun

Colt Model 1911 .45 caliber semi-auto handgun with obliterated serial number

Pioneer Arms Hellpup rifle

Smith & Wesson, MP-15 rifle

Mossberg, Model 500 12 gauge shotgun

Glock Model 22 40mm semi-auto handgun

Weathers was then arrested and charged.