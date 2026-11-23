Cache of weapons seized after reported attempted burglary in Glen Burnie
Baltimore County Police say they seized several weapons from a vehicle after responding to a report of an attempted burglary in Glen Burnie.
The attempted burglary was reported shortly before 9 a.m. Friday at a home in the 1300 block of Oakwood Road. According to police, a 911 caller said that a male suspect was trying to break into the house, while two residents were inside.
Police said the suspect took off in a silver Jeep Compass before officers arrived. Detectives tracked down the vehicle and detained the driver, 27-year-old Allen Weathers, of Glen Burnie.
Weathers was found to be in possession of a 9mm Glock handgun, according to police. Upon further search of the vehicle, officers discovered six additional guns.
Police said they seized the following weapons:
- Glock Model 45 9mm semi-auto handgun
- Polymer 80 9mm semi-auto handgun
- Colt Model 1911 .45 caliber semi-auto handgun with obliterated serial number
- Pioneer Arms Hellpup rifle
- Smith & Wesson, MP-15 rifle
- Mossberg, Model 500 12 gauge shotgun
- Glock Model 22 40mm semi-auto handgun
Weathers was then arrested and charged.