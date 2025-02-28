Watch CBS News
Emergency crews respond to gas leak in Dundalk

By Andrew Adeolu

/ CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Fire Department is currently on the scene of an outside gas leak in Dundalk.

The leak was reported at the 8500 block of Kavanagh Road in Dundalk, Maryland. 

According to BGE, a contractor called in at 6:04 p.m. to report the leak. BGE then responded to the scene at 6:30 p.m., in which they found nothing was struck or hit to cause the leak. 

They were also unable to locate an outage.

At 8:45 p.m., fire crews confirmed that the situation had been resolved and the scene was cleared. 

No injuries were reported.

