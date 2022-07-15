Furever Home: Meet Oliver, a handsome and well-behaved boy

BALTIMORE -- In this week's edition of Furever Home, we get to know Oliver, a handsome and well-behaved dog who seems to get along with just about everyone.

His foster family says Oliver has befriended other dogs, chickens and even a cat. They continue to dote on him while he awaits a family to make him part of their loving home.

Oliver is available for adoption through Tru Rescue. If you would like to learn more, visit the organization's website.