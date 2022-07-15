Watch CBS News
WJZ At 9

Furever Home: Meet Oliver, a handsome and well-behaved boy

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Furever Home: Meet Oliver, a good boy in need of a loving home
Furever Home: Meet Oliver, a good boy in need of a loving home 02:23

BALTIMORE -- In this week's edition of Furever Home, we get to know Oliver, a handsome and well-behaved dog who seems to get along with just about everyone.

His foster family says Oliver has befriended other dogs, chickens and even a cat. They continue to dote on him while he awaits a family to make him part of their loving home.

Oliver is available for adoption through Tru Rescue. If you would like to learn more, visit the organization's website.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 15, 2022 / 3:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.