Funeral service set for young mother caught in Baltimore crossfire

BALTIMORE -- The funeral service has been set for a young mother who died fleeing gunfire last month in West Baltimore as she was waiting for takeout with her children.

Maya Morton, 23, and her sons were waiting in her car for a takeout order on Pennsylvania Avenue on Jan. 28 when shots were fired. Police said Morton began driving away from the scene when she was shot, and subsequently crashed her car.

Morton died from her injuries two days later. Her sons, a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old, were hospitalized in critical condition with injuries from the crash.

Morton's loved ones said she grew up in Upton and she always had her sons with her.

Two other people on the street were shot at the intersection. One of them survived their injuries, but 43-year-old Gerald Fowlkes died.

Investigators released surveillance photos of several suspects last week.

Morton's funeral will be held Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Joseph H. Brown Funeral Home.