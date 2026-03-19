$1 million allocated to increase processing of invasive blue catfish in Maryland

A total of $1 million will be given to a Caroline County-based seafood company to increase the amount of invasive blue catfish that are processed in Maryland, Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks announced.

The funds will help BSA Seafood LLC process catfish that are harvested from the Chesapeake Bay.

"Invasive blue catfish are one of the biggest threats to the health of the Chesapeake Bay and those who count on the Bay for their livelihoods, which is why I've been working for years to provide federal resources to tackle this challenge," Van Hollen said.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program, created in 2021 through the American Rescue Plan, the senators said.

This will bolster our efforts to eat our way through this problem, while supporting local business and strengthening the Bay we all cherish – a true win-win," Van Hollen said.

Invasive blue catfish

The invasive blue catfish were introduced into the Chesapeake Bay's rivers in Virginia between the 1960s and 1980s, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The population expanded through major river systems and began to threaten other species that are native to the Bay, including blue crabs, clams and mussels. This created a negative impact on the environment and the economy, especially as the blue crab population in Maryland began to decline.

"Invasive, wild-caught catfish are creating a significant threat to the Bay and causing ecological damage," said Alsobrooks. "I am glad to see we are investing federal dollars into solving this issue and look forward to eliminating the threats caused by this invasive species once and for all."