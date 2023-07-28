Fugitive Maryland official Roy McGrath shot simultaneously by self, FBI, prosecutor finds

Federal investigation into the death of Roy McGrath may be unavailable to the public for a year

Roy McGrath, the former top aide to Gov. Larry Hogan, suffered two simultaneous gunshot wounds, one fired by himself and the other by an FBI agent, local prosecutors in Knox County, Tennessee said Friday.

Medical examiners have been unable to determine which of the two gunshot wounds killed McGrath in the suburbs of Knoxville in April, prosecutors said. The Knox County District Attorney General's Office announced Friday that prosecutors had completed their investigation and found no reason to charge the agents involved.

