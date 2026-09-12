Fuel tanker catches fire on I-795 overnight in Baltimore County, fire officials say

A fuel tanker caught fire overnight on I-795 in Baltimore County late Friday, according to fire officials.

The tanker caught fire near Westminster Pike and Reisterstown Road around 11:15 p.m.

Crews got the fire under control just after midnight, and approximately 8,000 thousand gallons of gasoline were extinguished, according to the fire department.

A hazmat team and the Maryland Department of the Environment responded to the scene as well.

No injuries were reported, fire officials said.

Maryland State Police are investigating the incident. All lanes have since been reopened.