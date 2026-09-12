Watch CBS News
Local News

Fuel tanker catches fire on I-795 overnight in Baltimore County, fire officials say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Add CBS News on Google

A fuel tanker caught fire overnight on I-795 in Baltimore County late Friday, according to fire officials. 

The tanker caught fire near Westminster Pike and Reisterstown Road around 11:15 p.m. 

Crews got the fire under control just after midnight, and approximately 8,000 thousand gallons of gasoline were extinguished, according to the fire department.  

A hazmat team and the Maryland Department of the Environment responded to the scene as well. 

No injuries were reported, fire officials said. 

Maryland State Police are investigating the incident. All lanes have since been reopened. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue