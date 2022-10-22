Frights and delights: Baltimore has fun fall events planned

BALTIMORE - Pumpkins, beautiful fall foliage, candy and crazy costumes.

It's Halloween time, mixed in with some fun fall activities.

Fall is thriving in Baltimore City, and we're bringing you some of the best ways to enjoy festivities this weekend

It's a case of the Friday night frights at the spooky trails event in Druid Hill Park, hosted by the Department of Recreation & Parks.

Dozens of cars showed up to the free event that decorated the trails inside the park for a frightening and fun Halloween drive-through event.

"We want to celebrate fall, we want to celebrate the harvest, we want to celebrate goblins and ghouls," said Ashley Bush, from Baltimore City's Department of Recreation & Parks.

At the end of the trail, children and adults were delighted to receive large bags of candy.

"I was so scared," said 5-year-old Bryson, said of the trails.

"Something to do on a Friday night, something to do with the kids, I really appreciate it," said Denise Jones after driving through the spooky trails.

Also being held at Druid Hill Park this weekend, OktoBEARfest. It's the 10th-annual fundraiser for the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore.

"It's lots of fall activities...there are over 50 different beers on tap, full access to the zoo, all day throughout the event there's gonna be trivia ongoing, there's ping pong, there's bull-riding," said Shannon Brown from the Maryland Zoo.

Prices vary but you can purchase a ticket online or at the door. A ticket grants access to the beer vendors and the zoo, all day long.

Oktobearfest is on Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 pm.

