Friday Dec. 23 declared state holiday, governor's office announces

BALTIMORE — Maryland state government agencies and offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022., the governor's office announced Friday.

The day will be treated like any other state-employee holiday, according to Governor Hogan.

"This year, I am declaring December 23 as a holiday so that our hard-working employees can spend more time enjoying the holidays with their loved ones," Hogan said "This is just another way to show our appreciation to our dedicated state workers who have worked tirelessly to serve their fellow Marylanders and help us to truly change Maryland for the better."