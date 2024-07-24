Frederick Douglass Tunnel plans move forward with concerns from Baltimore residents

BALTIMORE -- Community engagement efforts by Amtrak continue with the purpose of informing residents of the plan to build the Frederick Douglass Tunnel.

An in-person forum was held Wednesday evening at Mary Ann Winterling Elementary School in Baltimore.

The 1.4-mile Baltimore & Potomac Tunnel connects Baltimore's Penn Station to MARC's West Baltimore Station, the oldest Amtrak-owned tunnel in operation along the Northeast Corridor at nearly 150 years old, according to the National Railroad Passenger Corporation.

Amtrak states the tunnel is impacted by a variety of age-related issues including excessive water infiltration, a deteriorating structure and a sinking floor.

The new tunnel plan includes the construction of two new high-capacity tunnel tubes for electrified passenger trains, new roadway and railroad bridges, new rail systems, track and infrastructure, plus a new ADA-accessible West Baltimore MARC station, according to Amtrak, which will deliver a faster, more reliable trip.

A map of the project shows the new alignment would be built north of the B&P Tunnel.

Once complete, the update is expected to send certain trains traveling from Baltimore's Penn Station to Washington D.C. in about 30 minutes.

"I commute to DC pretty often," Nicholas Wright said. "It would be efficient. It would be great."

However, throughout the project proposal, residents in the new tunnel path continue to pose concerns at each monthly community meeting.

"In February of this year, I received a letter saying they want to make me an offer of $7,000 to dig under my property to build a tunnel," Gary English said.

Multiple neighborhood groups retained the community law center to spearhead feedback.

"I don't know until it happens so that's one of the reasons why I choose not to settle for mere pennies," English said.

A group of Reservoir Hill residents also filed a civil rights complaint against Amtrak to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The 36-page document alleges the project would cause harm to the historic neighborhood through demolition, noise pollution and a ventilation system slated to be put across the street from a city school.

Earlier this week, Amtrak said Edmondson neighbors can expect to receive notices in the next week or two about construction starting soon.

The next bi-monthly meetings are set for September 9 and 11.