Crime

Frederick County Sherriff's deputy charged with child abuse following preliminary investigation

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- A Frederick County Sheriff's deputy has been charged with child abuse, according to the Maryland State Police.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office reported the complaint about the deputy's behavior toward a 5-year-old child to the Maryland State Police on Wednesday, police said.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Western Region have been investigating the allegations, according to authorities.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the assault occurred on Tuesday, according to the Maryland State Police. 

The deputy has been charged with second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault, police said. 

He has been taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking, according to authorities.

First published on March 22, 2023 / 10:27 PM

