Some Frederick County public schools will install cameras in classrooms as part of a pilot program aimed at promoting safe, high-quality learning environments.

The program will launch on Jan. 20, 2026, and will run through the end of the school year, according to district leaders.

The district already uses cameras in some school buildings, including in some hallways, outdoor areas, school buses, and certain specialized instructional rooms.

The new pilot program, funded through a grant, will evaluate how video cameras can further support safety and strengthen transparency.

Cameras in classrooms

Under the pilot program, cameras will be placed in classrooms designated for specialized programs at the following schools:

Four Expressions classrooms at Middletown Primary School

Two Learning for Life classrooms at Oakdale Middle School

One Learning for Life classroom at Catoctin High School

The classrooms were chosen based on programs that include some of the district's most vulnerable students, including those with communication needs, language-based disabilities and other disabilities that make it harder for them to share concerns about their experiences in school.

District leaders said they do not have plans to install cameras in other school classrooms, but plan to use the pilot to determine if the cameras provide any meaningful support.

Families of students in participating classrooms were notified about the pilot program and received details about accessing video, data security and regulatory considerations.

According to district leaders, the cameras will only record video, not audio, and the video footage will be stored on a secure, closed network.

Leaders noted that the program is not meant to surveil staff or students, but instead support safety and transparency.

"FCPS values its partnership with families and remains committed to transparency as we explore tools that may enhance student and staff safety and support the learning experience," Frederick County Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Dyson.