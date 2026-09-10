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Frederick County deputies searching for escaped detainee who cut off ankle monitor

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
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Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

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A search is underway in Frederick County after a detainee escaped and cut off his ankle monitor Thursday, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said 40-year-old Robert Andrew Bloom was last seen near Buckeystown Pike and Manor Woods Road after escaping from the Carroll County Detention Center.

Bloom was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black shorts. Authorities are actively searching for him.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said anyone who sees Bloom should not approach him and should instead call 301-600-1046.

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