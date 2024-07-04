Thousands celebrate Fourth of July at Baltimore-area parades

BALTIMORE -- From Dundalk to Towson to Catonsville, parades were the way to celebrate the Fourth of July.



WJZ got a front-row seat to watch all the action across the Baltimore region.

From the music to the cheers and the sea of red, white and blue sisters Masyn and Avery Perryman got an up close and personal view to it all.

"Because we are in the front row and we can see everything very clearly," said Masyn Perryman, an 8-years-old watching the Fourth of July Parade with her family in Towson.

"We can see everything," said Avery Perryman Masyn's 6-years old sister.

Watching the parade this year is also the beginning of a new tradition for the Perryman sisters. It's Avery's first time watching the parade in Towson with her big sister.

"It's fun," said Masyn.

It's a full day of family bonding and a yearly tradition for many families.

Lindsay Klinefelter and her entire family have been attending for decades.

"We've been coming to this parade for like 30 years," Lindsay Klinefelter told WJZ.

For the Liz Robinson and her family, her daughters grew up coming to the parade.

"We've been coming since the girls were really little. We do it every year. We look really forward to it," said Liz Robinson.

"We take lots of pictures. It's lots of fun they all they all have their favorite things we all like," said Klinefelter.

The Goodwin family visits from Greenville, South Carolina every year or so just to watch the parade in Catonsville.

"We celebrate in South Carolina, but one does it like we here," said Laura Goodwin, a Catonsville native.

And for the thousands watching, it is certainly worth a big round-of-applause, a few cheers and a reason celebrate the nation's Independence Day.

"Happy Fourth of July," screamed Masyn and Avery Perryman.