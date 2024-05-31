Four workers at BWI suspended following reported fight at Spirit Airlines ticket counter

Multi-county crime spree brings search to Baltimore County, plus more news

Multi-county crime spree brings search to Baltimore County, plus more news

BALTIMORE - Four workers at BWI Marshall Airport were suspended after a fight at the Spirit Airlines ticket counter earlier this week.

Spirit Airlines confirmed that the vendor has suspended the four pending an investigation.

Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police said officers responded around 4:15 on May 28 to the Spirit Airlines ticket counter for reports of a fight. Five people were involved and one had minor injuries, MDTA said.

"We are aware of an altercation that occurred in Baltimore (BWI) on May 28," Spirit Airlines said in a statement. "Our vendor has suspended four of their employees involved pending an investigation into the matter. We do not tolerate violence of any kind, and we will take appropriate action as necessary following the completion of the vendor's investigation."

Officials have not said what led to the altercation.







