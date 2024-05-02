Four teens arrested after officers assaulted, business robbed in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Officers were assaulted by two minors after a robbery at a business in Baltimore Thursday afternoon, police said.

Police responded to a business in the 300 block of West Baltimore Street where four minors reportedly entered, assaulted a person and stole merchandise.

The officers located the teens and were allegedly assaulted by two of them.

A 16-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy and two 14-year-old girls were arrested and taken to the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center.