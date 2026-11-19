Baltimore County Police are investigating a suspicious condition after four men were found unconscious and in distress Thursday evening in Reisterstown.

Officers responded around 6 p.m. to the 5700 block of Deer Park Road, in the area of Soldiers Delight Natural Environment Area.

All four men were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police have not released additional details.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 410-887-4636 (INFO).