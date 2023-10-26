Four Baltimore County firefighters and one civilian injured in crash
BALTIMORE -- Four Baltimore County firefighters and one civilian were hospitalized following a crash involving a fire engine on Wednesday, according to fire officials.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Rosewood Lane and Reisterstown Road around 9:20 p.m., fire officials said.
All parties are expected to recover from their injuries, according to fire officials.
