Watch CBS News
Local News

Four Baltimore County firefighters and one civilian injured in crash

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Wednesday Evening News Roundup (10/25/2023)
Your Wednesday Evening News Roundup (10/25/2023) 01:16

BALTIMORE -- Four Baltimore County firefighters and one civilian were hospitalized following a crash involving a fire engine on Wednesday, according to fire officials.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Rosewood Lane and Reisterstown Road around 9:20 p.m., fire officials said.

All parties are expected to recover from their injuries, according to fire officials.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 25, 2023 / 10:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.