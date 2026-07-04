Fire officials investigating cause of four-alarm blaze at Baltimore warehouse

The Baltimore Fire Department is investigating a four-alarm blaze that sparked at an auto paint warehouse on Saturday night.

Units say they were dispatched to the 1631 block of Filbert Street for reports of a fire at 8:00 p.m.

When they arrived, they witnessed smoke from the first and second floors of the Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes warehouse in the Curtis Bay Industrial area.

The incident was made a working fire and then rose to a fourth alarm in order to bring in additional resources, the department said.

Baltimore Fire Department posted a video to X and Facebook Reels, showing responders putting the fire out.

Around 2000hrs , the @BaltimoreFire was dispatched to 1631 Filbert St. for a fire at the Sherwin‑Williams warehouse. The incident was quickly made a working fire and then elevated to a 4th alarm.

This remains an active scene, and updates will be provided as available. pic.twitter.com/iWrYfJ9HBB — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) July 5, 2026

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.