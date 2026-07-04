Fire officials investigating cause of four-alarm blaze at Baltimore warehouse
The Baltimore Fire Department is investigating a four-alarm blaze that sparked at an auto paint warehouse on Saturday night.
Units say they were dispatched to the 1631 block of Filbert Street for reports of a fire at 8:00 p.m.
When they arrived, they witnessed smoke from the first and second floors of the Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes warehouse in the Curtis Bay Industrial area.
The incident was made a working fire and then rose to a fourth alarm in order to bring in additional resources, the department said.
Baltimore Fire Department posted a video to X and Facebook Reels, showing responders putting the fire out.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.