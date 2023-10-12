Watch CBS News
Four $50,000 winning tickets from Wednesday's Powerball drawing sold in Maryland

By Adam Thompson

BALTIMORE - Four $50,000 winning tickets from Wednesday's Powerball drawing were sold in Maryland, Maryland Lottery officials said.

The tickets were sold at Giant #2318 at 10210 Mill Run Circle in Owings Mills; 7-Eleven #33247 at 3901 Pulaski Highway in Abingdon; Harris Teeter #409 at 227700 Sweet Shrub Drive in Clarksburg; and Martins #6444 at 18726 North Pointe Drive in Hagerstown.

In Maryland, there were nearly 109,000 winning tickets sold with prizes ranging from $4 to $50,000. 

The second-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history was won Wednesday night in California, where a top-tier Powerball ticket worth $1.765 billion was sold. 

